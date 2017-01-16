Akron woman beaten, robbed of $20

A woman in Akron was assaulted and robbed of $20 on Saturday.

The 37-year-old woman was walking home from a friend's house near the intersection of 18th Street SW and Kenmore Boulevard around 4 a.m. when three suspects approached her and asked for a dollar. When she said she didn't have a dollar, one of the suspects punched her and knocked her to the ground before all three began to punch and kick her. The suspects then reached into her pocket, took out a $20 bill and fled.

The victim ran to a nearby business and called police. She was treated on scene for visible injuries to her face including swelling, bruising and abrasions before being transported to Akron City Hospital for further treatment.

The suspects are a white male and two white females. The man is described as being between 25 and 30 years old, 5'9" and 250 pounds. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black shoes and a black hat. The first female suspect is between 25 and 30 years old, 5'4", with brown hair. She was wearing green pants, a red zip-up hooded sweatshirt and white shoes. The other female suspect is between 25 and 30 years old, 5'6" to 5'7" and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and was wearing a red zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.