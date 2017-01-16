Here's what went into making the Cavs championship rings

A new video shows the process behind making the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Championship rings.

The rings, made by Baron Championship Rings, are full of details custom to the team. They show the words "WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS," framed in 216 diamonds to represent Cleveland's area code. In the center, the Cavs' "C" logo is made of custom cut dark garnet, with a black outlining representing the turning point in the run, when the Cavs won three straight games after choosing to wear their black-sleeved uniforms for Games 5 and 7.

A one-carat diamond sits atop the Larry O'Brien trophy to represent the team's first-ever NBA championship. In the background, 100 diamonds represent the number of playoff victories in the team's history to win a championship. On the right and left edges are 46 diamonds, which represent the 46 years the organization has been in existence. Each player ring has his own distinct number in diamonds in a banner that drops down in a representation of the Cleveland skyline.

Baron's new video shows the intense amount of effort that went into designing and crafting each ring. You can learn more about their process below.

