Northeast Ohio snowfall only totals 14 inches so far this season

The east side might not agree, but it's been a pretty mild winter as far as accumulation is concerned in the Cleveland area.

Snowfall to date at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport only totals 14 inches this winter. The average by Jan. 16 is 28 inches of snow.

Last year during the same time frame, Cleveland had 6.3 inches of snow. ("The Diff" is 7.7 inches Steve Kerr.)

We've had only half of our "typical" snowfall to date with nothing more expected for at least the next seven days. So much for that harder than normal winter so many were predicting.

Climatologically, this week in January is also usually the coldest of the year. The average high temperature from Jan. 5 to Jan. 24 last year was only 34 degrees. This week in Northeast Ohio, temperatures are expected to reach the 50s.

Beginning Jan. 25, the average high begins to get warmer (35 degrees and climbing) to an average high of 83 degrees mid-summer.

