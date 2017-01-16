2 shot in Akron nightclub, no arrests

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, two men were shot inside the Clutch Gentleman’s Club on South Arlington Street in Akron.

The victims said they were involved in an altercation inside of the club when the suspect fired several shots.

The first victim, 33-year-old from Canton, was shot in the abdomen and upper leg. The second victim, also 33 but from Detroit, was shot in the upper right leg. Both victims were transported to Akron City Hospital by a friend with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as two black males.

The first suspect is about 30 years old, 6’1” – 6’3”, 240 – 250 lbs., with black braided hair, beard, mustache, and was wearing a camouflage pants and gray shirt. The second suspect is 5’7” – 5’9”, wearing a knit hat with a white emblem on the front, a light colored hooded sweatshirt and jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

