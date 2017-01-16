University Drive Thru in Kent robbed (SURVEILLANCE PICS)

Police in Kent continue to look for the men responsible for robbing a business on Friday, Jan. 13. The robbery took place at the University Drive Thru on the 500 block of South Water Street.

Two men entered the business, brandished a handgun and stole money and items. The Kent Police said the suspects fled the scene on foot. KPD asks if anyone has any information about the suspects they are asked to call 330-673-7732.

