'Heroin kills!' Local group says some aren't listening

Cars drove by honking horns in response to a group of people holding signs on a busy Vermilion street Monday. The group is hoping to make a statement: "Heroin kills."

It's a small -- but growing -- group with the slogan: "Make a Stand." Those involved are hoping to get more people to listen.

Ricki Jaworski started things for a reason.

"Too many people are dying -- friends, family. Doesn't matter what kind of background they're coming from, rich or poor, it's grabbing them and it's killing them," he said. "I've lost four people I know this year alone and it's the 16th of the month."

He was frustrated because the heroin epidemic is well known but some people simply aren’t listening.

"I don't know what else I'm supposed to do, you know? I don't know what else there is to do except just make people aware that there's a problem," Jaworski said.

Social media is playing a role in spreading the word.

The signs people carried Monday were homemade and heart felt.

"I'm just tired of seeing the doctors letting these people get away with prescription abuse and doctor shopping and going to the ER all the time for more and more pills," said Vickie Stever.

Sadly, the nature of the epidemic is that "those people" she talks about could be someone close to you.

