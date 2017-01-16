How the Rock Hall honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and achievements

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day drew thousands of people to Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Monday.

For more than a decade, the museum has opened its door for free to the public to celebrate MLK Day.

"It's really an amazing way for us to give back to the community, to open the museum up and come down and check out the history of Rock and Roll," said Jason Hanley, Rock Hall Vice President of Education and Visitor Engagement.

It's FREE to get in to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame today! #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/pxqeZUDNlk — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 16, 2017

Rock Hall staff expected more than 5,000 people to visit Monday. Throughout the museum's six floors, workers set up live music, children's activities and educational programming.

Many people made the outing a family affair.

"It's awesome for the City of Cleveland, that they do this for the people that want to come down and see the different things we have going on in downtown Cleveland," said visitor Ken Schrenbeck.

Ken Schrenbeck and his family stopped by the Rock Hall Monday afternoon.

"It brings back a lot of memories of the bands growing up, so I think it's awesome," said visitor Joanne Schrenbeck.

Monday Rock Hall staff also used the opportunity to set up donation bins.

Bring some winter clothing to the Rock Hall today! Donations benefit our community through St. Agnes Our Lady of Fatima. #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/fnAIWrphDQ — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 16, 2017

"More and more people are looking at MLK Day as a day of service and we wanted to make sure we reflected that as well. So, if you have any scarves, hats, mittens, we are running a clothing drive (Monday) to help the homeless. We'll be donating everything to St. Agnes Our Lady of Fatima and they'll be distributing it," said Hanley.

At the donation table, workers also had bags for people to draw and write notes on, which will be used to package the donations.

"I think it's important to give back to your community and support the people and, hopefully, it'll draw more people to the City of Cleveland," said Ken Schrenbeck.

By combining all those activities, and bringing thousands of people together, the Rock Hall aims to honor Dr. King's legacy and achievements.

"In a time like today, when we seem divided and there's so much going on in the world, rock and roll has always stood for unity and bringing people together," said Hanley. "When you think about the message of Dr. King, and bringing unity and bringing people together and equality, rock and roll tells a lot of that story here in the museum, so it's fantastic to have folks come down and spend it here as a family."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame closes at 5:30 p.m.

