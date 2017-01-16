Police arrest shooter, getaway driver in deadly Barberton shooting

Barberton Police are investigating the death of 26-year-old Justin R. Randle from Cleveland.

Randle was found lying in the grass outside 341 Michigan Place with a gunshot wound, police say. He was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Randle was shot on Jan. 15, around 1:51 a.m. According to witnesses the suspect left the scene in a Saturn SUV.

Shortly after the call, police spotted a Saturn SUV that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle heading out of the city on Wooser Rd. North. Police pulled them over and found a loaded gun and two fired shell casings inside the car.

The driver, Akiria Taylor, 25, of Cleveland was arrested for obstructing justice. The passenger, Antonio Deon Parra, 26, of Warrensville Hts. was arrested and charged with murder.

Both were booked into the Barberton City Jail and will appear in court Tuesday.

