14-year-old found safe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

14-year-old found safe

Dominique Jones. (Source: Family) Dominique Jones. (Source: Family)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

An East Cleveland mother was searching for her 14-year-old daughter Monday, and hours later Dominique Jones was found safe.

According to family members she was last seen Jan. 13.

A missing persons report was filed with the East Cleveland Police Dept.

