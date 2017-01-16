MyHeadlineWouldRead: The best tweets from Cleveland 19's journalists

In between doing actual reporting our journalists of course are using today's trending hashtag: #MyHeadlineWouldRead.

The tweets are too funny not to share. It reads like something straight out of The Onion and it's a nice way to combat the blues on Blue Monday. It's reportedly the most depressing day of the year today, but these tweets sure do combat that.

#MyHeadlineWouldRead Here's what went into making the Cavs championship rings: Beating the Warriors@cleveland19news https://t.co/FstanDTsh1 — Chris Tanaka (@Chris_Tanaka) January 16, 2017

#MyHeadlineWouldRead Wannabe fashion icon, singer, and socialite stars in reality TV Series. — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) January 16, 2017

#MyHeadlineWouldRead Local Reporter quits job to open coconut farm in Maui. Vows to never tweet again. @cleveland19news — Dan DeRoos (@DanDeRoos19) January 16, 2017

#MyHeadlineWouldRead Local morning show reporter forgets to set alarm clock. Sleeps for a month straight. @cleveland19news — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) January 16, 2017

#MyHeadlineWouldRead LeBron shows up at Cleveland 19 to see his cousin, entire newsroom drops dead! @cleveland19news — Tiffany D. Patterson (@SwiftTiff2) January 16, 2017

If you have any #MyHeadlineWouldRead tweets to share with us, tag @cleveland19news.

