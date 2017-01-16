Cleveland police officer in Parma court for sexual assault case

Parma police have arrested a 51-year-old police officer in connection with the beating and sexual assault of a 42-year-old woman he knows.

The Cleveland Police Department identified the man as Tommie Griffin. Officer Griffin was hired Feb. 1, 1994.

The victim told police Griffin attacked her while she was sleeping and threatened her with a gun.

Officer Griffin is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the court case.

Officers say they found the woman alone inside a State Road home around noon Saturday. She had serious injuries to her face and the home was in disarray, police said.

Officer Griffin was arrested at a business in North Royalton and is being held in jail, pending criminal charges.

Griffin was arrested by Parma police in 2010 for an assault case that happened in 2009, according to records. He pleaded not guilty then changed his plea to guilty when the charge was reduced down to criminal mischief.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.