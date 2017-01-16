Family observing MLK holiday: Race should connect, not divide

Monday would have been Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 88th birthday. People spent the day remembering the life and legacy of King by appreciating what his dream was as well as what he taught the world.

One of King's many credos by which he lived his life, and for which he died, was: "Violence is self-defeating -- that he who lives by the sword will perish by the sword."

Among his most famous was the dream in which he asked of America that his four little children would live in a nation where they would be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.

The Foley family is the living embodiment of that dream. They observed the King holiday at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

"It's really important that we remember the people who fought for us to stand here today -- my child and my husband -- and to be allowed in this building without any worries," said Danielle Foley.

Her son, Dade, said color and race shouldn't divide people, but rather connect them.

"First and foremost, we don't see ourselves as a black family or a white family," said John Foley. "We see ourselves as a loving family."

A man who lived only 39 years changed the world. In these turbulent times, it bears remembering another of King's sayings: "The arc of history is long, but it bends towards justice."

