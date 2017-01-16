Campaign to oppose Muslim registry in Lorain

Presidential candidate Donald Trump called for a ban of all Muslims entering the country. It looks as though that could be a possibility after he's sworn in as president Friday.

Muslims and their supporters launched an international campaign Monday to resist the call to create such a registry.

Khalid Samad of Cleveland asked that America not repeat part of its tragic past.

"Let me hear you say it. Never again for the Native Americans. Never again for the Spanish-speaking people. Never again for the African American people and never again for Muslims because they were more than 30 percent of the enslaved that were brought here on those boats from the west coast of Africa to the east coast of the Americas," Samad said.

Lorain city councilor Angel Arroyo, Jr. is encouraging people to vote.

"We can't change that Donald Trump is our president but we can change the actions that he's going to try and make -- by voting," Arroyo, Jr. said.

Iman Paul Hasan of Lorain County called Monday a day of resistance.

"If we don't fight and we keep talking about what Trump is going to do, and if we don't fight, you know what? We're just as much of the problem as he is," Hasan said.

The organizers of the national campaign opposing a Muslim registry say Muslims have contributed to every aspect of American culture including the military, government, education, and medicine.

