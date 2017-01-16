Man arrested in Gates Mills home invasion case

Earlier this month, police found a woman tied up in a Gates Mills home. An arrest was made in that case this week.

Officers got a call Monday afternoon for a suspicious man who matched the description of a composite sketch in the case. Shaun Corrigan, 38, tried to flee on foot, but was eventually taken into custody in Mayfield Heights.

He was taken to the Geauga County Jail and is being held on burglary and kidnapping charges for now.

Police were called to a home in Gates Mills on Jan. 6. The victim, who officers found tied up, told police the suspect ransacked her home.

