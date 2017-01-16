Indicted Brook Park councilwoman's name plate, picture removed

A Brook Park city councilwoman arrested twice for shoplifting was not at Tuesday's meeting, and the nameplate at her seat has been removed.

Her picture is also off of the wall.

Julie McCormick resigned her seat in December. She later requested to take back the resignation. At a recent meeting, she refused to leave the stage after other council members voted to refuse her request.

The fight over that resignation landed in a county courtroom earlier Tuesday, with a judge saying that though she is still a councilwoman, she has to take a paid leave of absence at least until another hearing in March.

Until then, she and the city aren't allowed to discuss the matter.

She filed for a temporary restraining order earlier in the week in an attempt to stop the council from accepting her resignation.

McCormick has been the subject of much debate since being charged with shoplifting more than $1,000 worth of goods from two Target stores in December. The council has been hamstrung by debate, and Mayor Tom Coyne has said this has led to important legislation being ignored.

McCormick isn't the only council member with legal problems. Councilman Thomas Troyer faces a date in Berea Municipal Court for interfering with police.

