Cleveland NAACP, city council member react to Trump's criticism of civil rights icon

A growing list of lawmakers have vowed not to attend Donald Trump's inauguration this Friday.

They're upset over comments Donald Trump leveled against civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis -- a man who marched and fought alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Trump's tweet said Congressman Lewis should spend "more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results."

"All talk, talk, talk -- no action or results. Sad!" it said.

Danielle Sydnor is the chair of the economic development committee of Cleveland's NAACP.

"If John Lewis was a person who had just been sitting in congress and had never done any work on the street then maybe these comments wouldn't be taken so harshly," Sydnor said.

Sydnor sees Trump's comments as being disrespectful of Lewis' fight for equal rights during the height of the civil rights movement. She recalled "Bloody Sunday," when police attacked protesters marching from Selma, Alabama to the state capital in Montgomery.

"To know that John Lewis was literally beaten to near death -- I think that goes a lot further than talk which is what Mr. Trump has said. He's (Lewis) done more in his lifetime than many of us will do in our lifetime as it relates to civil rights," Sydnor said.

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Trump wrote on Twitter: "Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was!"

However, a growing number of lawmakers plan to boycott Trump's inauguration because of his treatment of Lewis.

Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge is one of them. She wrote on Twitter, in part: "I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis." Cleveland 19 reached out to the congresswoman to learn more about her decision. Her office said she would not be commenting further at this point in time.

Ward 2 Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed is concerned with the way things seem to be unfolding as a new president prepares to take office.

"It almost seems like the status quo is going to continue," Reed said. "And that's not good for the nation."

He wants to see Democrats and Republicans work together to bring about improvements for all Americans. Reed said elected members of congress should attend the inauguration.

"I think that everybody's got to make a decision, but one thing that separates us from these other nations is that we have a smooth transition of power," Reed said. "Those of us who worked hard for Hillary Clinton -- we lost. Donald Trump now on Friday will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America. Let's now roll up our sleeves. Let's start to govern. I don't want us as Democrats to fall into the same boat as the Republicans did."

Reed is troubled by the words Trump used against Lewis, however.

"A lot of times you're going to have to fight with individuals," Reed said. "You don't fight with a legend. You don't fight with an icon. John Lewis is a legend, and he's an icon.

Sydnor hopes division won't be a theme going forth.

"I think the olive branch was extended to Mr. Trump in his attempt to come to the NAACP conference this summer," Sydnor said. "He chose not to attend. So these are some conversations where he might have been able to see first-hand some of the things that John Lewis did. And maybe he wouldn't have taken the approach that he did."

