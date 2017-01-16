Cleveland city councilman Jeff Johnson enters mayoral race with 6 others

Cleveland City Councilman Jeff Johnson has pulled petitions to run for mayor of Cleveland.

The primary election is Sept. 12, 2017 and the general election is Nov. 7, 2017.

Johnson represents Ward 10, an area that includes South Collinwood, St Clair-Superior, Glenville, Euclid Park and Nottingham Village neighborhoods.

He is the most well-known person out of seven total who have pulled petitions to run for mayor in Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Johnson joins Brian S. Costa, Angela Y. Davis, Barbara A. DeBerry, Ja'Ovvoni Garrison, Renee Saunders, Landry M. Simmons Jr.

Johnson was born and raised in Cleveland and is a graduate of Collinwood High School.

Following graduation from Kent State University, Councilman Johnson accepted a fellowship to study City Planning and Development from Cornell University for a semester before attending law school at Case Western Reserve University. He graduated in 1984 with his law degree and a Master's Degree in Political Science.

Johnson, who was recently married, serves as a member of City Council's Health & Human Services, Municipal Services and Properties, Transportation, and Workforce and Community Benefits committees.

