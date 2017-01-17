Slyman's listed as one of the best sandwich shops in America

Everyone in Cleveland knows that we have good food, so it makes sense that our very own Slyman's Restaurant would wind up on a list of the best sandwich shops in America.

Thrillist posted the list to their website, writing, "Cleveland's in the midst of a restaurant renaissance, with chefs like Jonathon Sawyer and Michael Symon upping the culinary game and locally wrought chains like grilled cheese oasis Melt popping off. But at Slyman's, nothing has changed in five decades. Nothing has needed to."

The website listed the restaurant's signature corned beef on rye, pastrami, hot brisket and Reubens among the shop's best.

"Some say Cleveland's changing," they wrote. "We say it's just catching up with what Slyman's has been doing all along."

