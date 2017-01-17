Ohio residents are among the least likely to live paycheck-to-paycheck

According to a new study, Ohio is one of the states where people are least likely to live paycheck-to-paycheck.

The GOBankingRates study looked at median household income, costs of housing, food, transportation, utilities and healthcare per paycheck and leftover income after cost of living expenses to determine which states let people's money go the furthest. While states like Hawaii, California, New York, Massachusetts and Alaska saw high percentages of their residents living paycheck-to-paycheck, Ohio was much better off.

Ohio placed 16th on the list, mostly due to the low cost of housing, transportation and utilities. The state averaged 35 percent of your paycheck going to pay for the three, compared to the national average of 42 percent.

The states where the fewest residents live paycheck-to-paycheck are Indiana, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi.

