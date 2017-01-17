Canton second best city for new college grads, study says

According to one new study, Canton is the second best place for graduates to move post-college.

The GoodCall study looked at population, percent of household income spent on rent, amenities, median salary, increased salary potential (the median salary for residents with a bachelor's degree as compared to the overall median in the area) and available jobs.

Canton was one of only two Ohio cities that made the list, with just under 30 percent of household income spent on rent, a median salary of $41,638 and 56 percent increased salary potential. Cincinnati placed 13th.

Other cities that topped the list include Roanoke, VA; Fort Meyers, FL; Irving, TX; and Gastonia, NC.

