17-year-old hit by car while riding dirt bike dies

A 17-year-old boy who has hit by a car while riding his dirt bike on Jan. 12 has died.

Cordell Jackson was riding his dirt bike near E. 149th Street and Bartlett Avenue when he was hit.

He was taken to Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital and was pronounced dead on Jan. 13.

