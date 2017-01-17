Ashley Zhao's body claimed, to be flown to New York for burial

The body of 5-year-old Ashley Zhao has been claimed and removed from the Stark County Coroner's Office according to Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home and the Stark County Coroner.

Zhao was found dead and "concealed" a week ago in her family's restaurant, Ang's Asian Cuisine, on Portage Avenue. Her mother Ming Ming Chen was arrested for murder and get father Liang Zhao was arrested for complicity.

The child's body was claimed on Jan. 14. Ashley's Zhao's paternal grandparents, her father's mother and his sisters from New York are taking care of funeral expenses.

According to the funeral home, Ashley will be flown back to New York where she had previously lived with her grandmother before coming to Ohio a year and a half ago to live with her mother.

Ashley's paternal family is expected to be back at the funeral home today deciding how and when to transport her body back to New York for services.

