City ends recovery operation for missing plane in Lake Erie

Commissioner Khalid Bahhur announced today that Tuesday, January 17, would be the last day for the search and recovery effort of the missing Cessna Citation in Lake Erie. (Source: WOIO)

The U.S. Coast Guard and city officials said they notified family members first about their decision to end the search.

The plane disappeared over Lake Erie on Dec. 29, nearly three weeks ago. The pilot John Fleming, along with five passengers are now presumed to be dead. John had flown his family, wife Sue Fleming and their two sons Jack and Andrew along with neighbors Brian Casey and his daughter Megan Casey to a Cleveland Cavaliers game. They were headed back to Columbus when their plane disappeared off radar.

To date, divers have recovered three of the six bodies.

"The Medical Examiner's office has determined three of the six profiles through DNA testing," said Commissioner Bahhur.

Contracted crews as well as Cleveland Fire have helped in the recovery effort.

