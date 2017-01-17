Speed limit to be lowered for portion of I-90 during winter

The Ohio Department of Transportation is temporarily lowering the speed limit to 60 mph on I-90 in Lake County to prevent winter accidents.

"In my opinion, speed is the primary contributing factor to the severity of the crashes that have taken place," said Daniel A. Dunlap, Lake County Sheriff. "We need to do everything possible to reduce the number and severity of collisions on I-90."

The speed limit will be reduced from 70 mph to 60 mph between SR 91 and approximately five miles east of Vrooman Road. Signage is scheduled to be updated by Friday, with the reduced speed limit in place until no later than April 1.

"During major snow events this corridor is well known for heavy snow squalls," said Myron Pakush, District 12 Deputy Director. "We hope that by temporarily reducing the speed limit in this area for the winter months that motorists will understand the importance of driving for the conditions."

ODOT will also add new traffic cameras to help monitor visibility and precipitation.

