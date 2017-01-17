How to WIN a 2017 Cleveland Sports Golden Ticket

If you're a diehard Cleveland sports fan this story is for you!

You won't have a to buy gazillion chocolate bars, i.e. Willie Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, but there is a way you can get the golden ticket right here in town.

Less than 150 tickets remain for your chance to win two 2017 season tickets to every home game for the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Indians, according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

Tickets are $100 per entry.

BUY YOUR TICKET HERE

Get your 2017 Cleveland Sports Golden Ticket now, for your chance to see all the action! The raffle winner will receive tickets to 130 professional games. In addition to a chance to win, each purchaser automatically receives four tickets to a Cleveland Monsters game.

The winner will be drawn at random during the 17th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards on Jan. 26, 2017 at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel in Downtown Cleveland. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the drawing is at 7:15 p.m. Winner does not need to be present to win. The 2017 Cleveland Sports Golden Tickets are available until all 600 chances are secured.

Proceeds benefit the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

