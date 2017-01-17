Cleveland police officer charged with kidnapping, rape, felonious assault on $250K bond

Cleveland Police Officer accused of raping his girlfriend ordered to not have any contact with the victim (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police officer arrested for kidnapping, rape and felonious assault of a woman he knows.

The felony charges carry a combined maximum penalty of 28 years in prison if he's found guilty.

In addition to a temporary restraining order to protect the victim and her 10-year-old daughter, the judge told Officer Tommie Griffin III to turn in all of his weapons in to the Parma Police Department.

Griffin acknowledged he has weapons in safe, but said he lost the key to lock on the safe.

"Regardless of if you make bail or not if the combination or the keys to the safe are not found, you will no be released from jail," Judge Deanna O'Donnell said.

He's being held on a $250,000 bond.

Parma police arrested the 51-year-old in connection with the beating and sexual assault of a 42-year-old woman he knows.

The victim told police Griffin attacked her while she was sleeping and threatened her with a gun. In court, the judge said Griffin fired two gunshots into the victim's mattress.

Officers found the woman alone inside a State Road home around noon Saturday. She had serious injuries to her face and the home was in disarray.

Griffin has been with the Cleveland Police Dept. since Feb. 1, 1994. He is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the court case.

According to court records Griffin was arrested by Parma police in 2010 for a 2009 assault case. He pleaded not guilty then changed his plea to guilty when the charge was reduced down to criminal mischief.

