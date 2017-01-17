Police find victim of violent Cleveland abduction in good health

The victim in a Cleveland abduction case was found Tuesday in good health, police said.

Detectives responded to a home on Derbyshire in Cleveland Heights on Tuesday after a woman contacted police in regards to the abduction investigation.

The victim told police she and the suspect in the case have children together.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Jan. 12 a store clerk reported a woman entered the store on the 3000 block of Woodland Avenue. The woman was crying and asked to use the phone. While the victim was on the phone a man entered the store grabbed her, picked her up and took her outside. Video later obtained from the store shows the woman arrive at the store in the suspect's vehicle.

The video shows the woman getting out of the vehicle and walking into the store, a short time later the suspect enters the store, grabs her and carries her out.

The suspect is described as:

Black male

6'2"

Approximately 30-years-old

Has a beard

He was seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a red knit hat.

The suspect vehicle's is a gold Chevy Trailblazer. Anyone with information relative to the identify of the suspect is asked to contact investigators at 216-621-1234 or Call 911.

