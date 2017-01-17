Tallmadge man gets 9 years for rape, domestic assault

Brendan Clark, 37, of Van Evers Road in Tallmadge, plead guilty in connection with an attack on a female acquaintance and was immediately sentenced to nine years in prison.

Clark plead guilty to rape and domestic violence.

In July of 2016, Clark entered the victim’s home, threw a chemical in her face, dragged her into a bedroom where he beat her and sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to escape and ran outside where she alerted neighbors.

Judge Paul Gallagher also designated Clark as a Tier III sex offender. When Clark is released from prison, he will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

