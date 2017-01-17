Councilman Jeff Johnson says he's ready to be mayor of Cleveland

Cleveland City Councilman Jeff Johnson will run for mayor of Cleveland. He is the first candidate to enter the race.

Cleveland City Councilman Jeff Johnson announced he's running for mayor of Cleveland. The Cleveland native made the official announcement at the Board of Elections Tuesday.

"I've been waiting to do this for a long time," said Johnson.

The two-term councilman represents Ward 10, an area that includes South Collinwood, St Clair-Superior, Glenville, Euclid Park and Nottingham Village neighborhoods.

Johnson was born and raised in the Collinwood and Glenville neighborhoods. He said it's time to put the focus on the neighborhoods.

"It's time we look to change directions of this city from where we've been for the last 11 years and move more toward a neighborhood-first agenda," said Johnson.

Johnson joins Brian S. Costa, Angela Y. Davis, Barbara A. DeBerry, Ja'Ovvoni Garrison, Renee Saunders, Landry M. Simmons Jr.

The primary election is Sept. 12, 2017 and the general election is Nov. 7, 2017.

