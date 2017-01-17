Police search for armed man who robbed Walgreens

Police are asking for the public's help to find an armed suspect who robbed a drugstore in Lakewood Monday morning.

Det. Terry Miller said a man armed with a pistol walked into the Walgreens at 11701 Detroit at 9:44 a.m.

Police did not say what he got away with.

Call Det. Terry Miller at 216-529-6764 or The LPD Detective Bureau at 216-529-6763 if you have any information on the suspect.

