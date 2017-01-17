GM to invest $1B in US factories; What impact will it have locally?

UAW officials: Planned layoffs at GM Lordstown Complex going forth Jan. 20- despite news that company will invest $1B in US factories. (Source: WOIO)

General Motors announced Tuesday that it's going to be investing $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing operations. That money is expected to create and retain 1,500 jobs. The company said it’s not ready to release specific plans.

Trump takes to Twitter after GM invests $1B in US

Despite the news, the presidents of UAW Local 1714 and UAW Local 1112 said previously planned layoffs at the Lordstown Complex will move forth.

“We don’t know the fine details yet,” said UAW Local 1714 President Robert Morales. “General Motors just said they’ll let everybody know where the allocations will go during the year.”

Morales said in the short-term GM’s investment won’t have an impact on his plant.

GM announces $1B factory investment, new jobs

UAW Local 1112 President Glenn Johnson said this Friday will mark the last day third shift will be on the job at the Lordstown Complex.

The automaker made the decision late last year. At that time, it was said that about 1,250 workers could be affected.

“Management is still working with the bargaining group to come up with a final number- to how many people will be getting laid off,” Morales said.

Morales is hopeful jobs and work will return to the Lordstown Complex.

“We're committed like I said to our communities and we definitely want to set ourselves up to be successful,” Morals said. “And hopefully whether it's the Cruze coming back to third shift or simply just another product coming in.”

In the meantime, he said it’s a wait and see situation and employees are continuing to meet daily demands.

“There’s bench marks set for us that we need to reach as an organization,” Morales said. “And we’re going to go ahead and strive for those- that in case the market comes back to the small car unit we’ll be ready for it.”



GM also announced on Tuesday it’s working to bring back axle production, to the U.S. from Mexico, for its next generation full-size pickup trucks. That move is expected to create 450 new jobs.

Henry Haught lives and works in northeast Ohio. He said Lordstown workers have proven themselves before, and he hopes they're taken care of down the road.



“Because this area’s been devastated for years with all the mills that have closed around here and everything,” Haught said. “This was the one thing that always stayed up.”

GM said it plans to create 5,000 new jobs over the next few years through driving more efficient business, and building on its momentum at GM Financial and in advanced technologies.

Next week informational meetings are planned for UAW union members in Lordstown. It’s an opportunity for those who are laid off to get on-site help when it comes to benefits and other support services.

GM announcement?

