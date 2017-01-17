Northeast Ohio weather: Wind for all-Snow for some

The winds are knocking out power in some places tonight, wind gust over 40mph. The winds stay with us tonight. Strongest along the shoreline. East side: Snowbelt and high elevations could see 1-2" of new snow. But it'll be blowing. . The worst of the snow should be focused on Erie, PA and NY. We'll see improving weather Monday with a little sunshine, stay cool and breezy.

The winds will get strong by Sunday evening and it looks like it will get cold enough for a wave of lake effect snow Sunday night.

