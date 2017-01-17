Northern Ohio task force arrests former 'Fugitive of the Week' - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northern Ohio task force arrests former 'Fugitive of the Week'

Source: U.S. Marshals Source: U.S. Marshals
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A former Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force "Fugitive of the Week" has been arrested.

Dale Clayton was featured as a "Fugitive of the Week" in November of last year. Authorities say he was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Clayton was arrested Jan. 13 by the Task Force.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly