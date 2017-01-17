Northern Ohio task force arrests former 'Fugitive of the Week'

A former Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force "Fugitive of the Week" has been arrested.

Dale Clayton was featured as a "Fugitive of the Week" in November of last year. Authorities say he was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Clayton was arrested Jan. 13 by the Task Force.

