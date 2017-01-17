What is it like to shop in virtual reality?

When it comes to shopping people have to decide whether to go to the store or buy it online. Soon you may be able to do both.

The Shopper MX Hive is creating virtual reality that allows stores to see the best places to put their products.

The company also believes the technology could be available to consumers in a few years, giving consumers a chance to interact with the products.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 CBS Newspath.