Man in Chicago Bulls hat claims he has bomb, robs First Merit Bank

A man claimed he had a bomb as he robbed a bank in Mansfield Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect walked in the First Merit Bank on Park Avenue West around 1 p.m. and told a bank employee that he possibly had an unknown explosive device on him. No one was injured as he robbed the bank of an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect leave in an older black sedan, possibly a Ford LTD or Lincoln model vehicle. He reportedly fled eastbound on Park Avenue West.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the pictures please call Detective Ron Packer at (419) 755-9729, Lieutenant Ken Carroll at (419) 755-9761 and/or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 419-525-2200.

