Don't be alarmed about the green water in Old Brooklyn

Tuesday afternoon Sean Zimmerman was wondering if he should be concerned a stream running through the middle of Harmody Park in Old Brooklyn looked like a toxic spill.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District said this neon green dye was used on Tuesday to make sure they know exactly where the sewer overflow water is going, on heavy rain days.

The system can’t handle huge rain days and with such events the overflow goes from the sewers into 126 discharge points. Tuesday's test was done in one manhole, to make sure they knew where that water was going.

According to the sewer district the water is non-toxic. The city does not put out a warning or a notification when they use this dye.

The dye usually dissipates quickly and they’re not sure why it didn’t in this case.

