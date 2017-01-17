The Browns need a franchise quarterback on Day 1 of this year's NFL Draft

You know how some NFL players insist that, once their season is over (and for the Browns that's always Jan. 2), they tune out football? Well, I hope the powers-that-be in Berea are watching this weekend, because the answer is right there in front of them.

It's not brain surgery why the Patriots, Steelers, Packers, and Falcons are still alive in the playoffs: it's because of the Fab Four. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan are the top four quarterbacks in the league.

And I'm not just talking about stats, though they all rank pretty high.

Let's start with Rodgers, who might be the only guy I'd take over Brady at this point. (Maybe.) But Rodgers is that good, and his "money throw" to Jared Cook to set up the game-winning field goal the other day proved it once again.

And Brady? He didn't look great against the Texans -- until halftime anyway -- which brought the inevitable Patriots' adjustments, and then it was: "Houston, we have a problem." Tom Terrific then put them away by 18.

Roethlisberger? He remains one of the best after 13 years in the league. I'm not sure how he gets it done sometimes, but he almost always does. The ultimate tribute to him at this point is -- you'd probably take him over Terry Bradshaw on your all-time Steelers team.

Ryan, who's finally come into his own, is the only of these four without a ring. So have the Falcons -- with their high-flying offense -- who are one win away from their first Super Bowl in almost two decades.

So, Browns Nation, here's the point: your team needs A LOT, obviously, but they're never going anywhere without a franchise quarterback. It's pretty much the same guys making a title run every year. That doesn't mean the Browns have to use the No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback, but they must come away with a franchise quarterback on day one of the NFL Draft. Otherwise, they'll just continue spinning their wheels, while the same teams lap them in the field.

