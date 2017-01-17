Lafayette Township trustees meet without Bryon Macron, missing one month

The Lafayette Township trustees held a meeting Tuesday night, the second one since Bryon Macron's disappearance. (Source: WOIO)

It has been one month since Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron went missing.

Macron is a 45-year-old married father of three who served in the U.S. Marines and lives in Medina. On Tuesday, his fellow trustees held a second meeting without him.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office said Macron disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Investigators found blood inside his office after he didn't show up for a meeting the morning of December 16. Detectives later found blood inside Macron's vehicle. It was parked about three miles away in a lot at Chippewa Lake. The sheriff's office searched the lake and the surrounding area when Macron first went missing, but they didn't find anything.

Investigators are waiting on forensic tests from Ohio BCI and the FBI to come back from the lab.

Cleveland 19 News went to Tuesday's meeting in hopes of speaking to Macron's colleagues, Lynda Bowers and Mike Costello. The trustees said the meeting had been rescheduled for a couple of hours earlier and they had “no comment." Later over the phone, Bowers said they were "on edge" and they "don't want people to forget him."

"Because we haven't," she said.

According to a township code, if Macron is still missing after 90 days, they have to appoint a replacement. They say they hope that's something they won't have to do.

In December, the trustees sent out this statement a few days after Macron went missing: “We are worried, exhausted and our hearts are breaking for the Macron family. They are our family too. It is a difficult time for all of us, including our employees who are understandably shaken. We have faith in law enforcement and are respecting their request that all information flow through them.”

Just over a week ago, neighbors and friends held a vigil for Macron outside of his house in Medina. They prayed with his wife Victoria for his safe return.

“The offer of support from our community, our church, our neighbors, has been unbelievable. This is like a bad dream,” Victoria Macron said.

A "Bryon Macron Benevolent Fund" has been set up to help support his family during this difficult time. You can donate at any First Merit bank.

If you have any information in this case, give the Medina County Sheriff's Office a call.

