Authorities seek tips after man robs Mansfield bank with possible explosive

Mansfield police responded to an aggravated robbery Tuesday on Park Avenue West.

They said an unknown black male suspect entered the First Merit Bank around 1 p.m. and indicated he possibly had some kind of explosive device.

He fled eastbound on Park Avenue West in an older black sedan after robbing the bank for an undisclosed amount of money, according to authorities.

Those with information about this case should call 419-525-2200.

