Cleveland cop accused of assault prior to Parma incident

The Cleveland police officer accused in a Parma assault is no stranger to trouble. For the second time in six years, Tommie Griffin III faces criminal charges involving allegations of assault of a woman he knows.

Griffin is a 23-year veteran officer -- a 1st District Basic Patrolman -- with the Cleveland Police Department.

He has another assault case in Parma. It's the same home as the current case, but it involves a different victim.

In 2009, he was accused of assaulting a personal friend, according to court and police records. In 2010, he was charged with assault, and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of criminal mischief.

In that case, in her statement to police, the victim said Griffin became physically aggressive during a night of heavy drinking.

"I want him to feel the pain, anger, and anxiety I have felt since this happened," she told police shortly after the assault. "This incident has made me realize you cannot trust anyone, not even the people you think you might know, who are there to protect you. I am disgusted with the whole situation. May he get what he deserves."

Parma police recently arrested the 51-year-old in connection with the beating and sexual assault of a 42-year-old woman he knows. He could face anywhere between three to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Griffin is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the most recent court case.

