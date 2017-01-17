Missing 70-year-old man found safe in Columbus

Police in Perry Township say a missing 70-year-old was found Wednesday in Columbus.

James Rose, Jr. was last seen at his home Tuesday morning. James, who also goes by Jim, suffers from Alzheimer's.

Details of how Rose got to Columbus have not been released. Police would only say he was found safe.

