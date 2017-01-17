How much would you bid for the new LeBron James sneakers?

Pairs are being auctioned off in a new package deal made available by StockX (in conjunction with Nike and the Cavs). The package includes a sneaker box made partially from hardwood from the court of the Cleveland Cavalier's 2015-2016 championship season.

To bid, click or tap here. (Spoiler alert: As of Tuesday, you needed $2,000 to come close).

To learn more about the promotion, click or tap here.

James' first Nike shoe was the Air Zoom Generation in 2003. The 'retro' version of this sneaker doesn't officially get released until Jan. 25, but 23 pairs are involved with the StockX auction.

