Canton inventor creates more accurate measuring cap for medicine

Matt Battle's family has been helping to take care of people with special needs in the Canton area for years. Many of their clients at Battle Services take medication that comes in the form of liquid.

Battle worried that the clients weren't getting the right amount of medication when he used the plastic cup that came with the packaging.

"I thought there was a need for it," he said. "At first, I didn't know how big of a problem it was. I did a little research, and actually it was a huge problem- not only with pediatrics, but with older people as well."



That's when Battle came up with the AMSCAP, a cap that goes on the top of the bottle that gives you an exact pour every time. The caps come in different sizes for different doses of medication.

"You put the cap on, and basically what you are going to end up doing is you are going to pour the bottle upside down and push the button over, and once you open it, it fills up with liquid," describes Battle.

Battle needs $20,000 to get samples made so that he can market AMSCAP to the national and international companies that have been inquiring about his invention.

You can donate to his crowd funding campaign on Indiegogo.

