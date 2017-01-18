Police investigating mailbox explosion on Cleveland's east side

The bomb left a hole in the house. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police and the bomb squad are investigating a mailbox explosion on the city's east side.

No one was hurt, but the bomb did leave a hole in the house.

This happened on E. 164th Street near Miles Avenue. Police tell us 164th Street was closed in that area for hours.

