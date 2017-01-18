One in serious condition after gas station shooting

One person is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting at a gas station on Cleveland's east side.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the Liberty Gas Station at East 145th Street and Kinsman Avenue.

Franklin Fokes, 26, was shot in the shoulder. He is being treated at University Hospitals.

Markisha Kimmie, 19, suffered cuts to her face. She was treated at the scene.

The victims told police that there was an exchange of words with two unknown males who were parked next to them when one of the males started shooting.

The suspects fled the scene.

If you have any information give police a call.

