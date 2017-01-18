EPA tells company to shut down Noble Road dump

East Cleveland residents have been unhappy about the dump. (Source WOIO)

The Environmental Protection Agency has issued a notice of violation and a set of orders to Arco Recycling telling the company to shut down their Noble Road dump.

Piled high, the East Cleveland dump contains heaps of old wood, metal, drywall and other trash. Arco opened the dump about two years ago, and residents have been complaining ever since.

A group of residents concerned about toxins recruited an environmental specialist to test the area around the recycling center in late December.

“I came out looking for methane and I found some hydrogen sulfide gas present in the air around the landfill," said Jim Riffle, a Certified Industrial Hygienist who oversaw the tests. "Hydrogen sulfide causes issues with eye irritation, throat irritation, it can affect your internal organs."

The EPA says that the orders tell the company to stop accepting waste and to remove all waste that is onsite in a lawful manner.

