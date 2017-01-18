Trial continued for 3 arrested in ATM theft ring

The trials that were scheduled to start Wednesday for three of the defendants arrested as part of an ATM theft ring in August have been continued.

Christopher Freeman, Lamar Speights and RC Crum are each charged with multiple counts of grand theft, vandalism, burglary and more for their alleged involvement in a smash-and-grab organization that authorities say netted tens of thousands of dollars.

Freeman and Speights were arrested in January of 2016 for allegedly attempting to steal the ATM from a Rite Aid on Superior Avenue. Freeman was arrested again in August for allegedly leading police on a chase after stealing an ATM in Strongsville.

All three plead not guilty at their arraignments on Aug. 18. Each had their bond set at $1,000,000.

The three will next appear in court for pre-trial on Feb. 2.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.