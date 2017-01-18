Victims ID'd in deadly Route 58 Amish buggy crash

Part of Route 58 in Lorain County has reopened after a fatal crash involving a truck and an Amish buggy.

The crash occurred Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. in Huntington Township south of Wellington.

A 2007 Ford F-550 and an Amish buggy were both traveling north on SR 58 just south of Jones Road. The driver of the Ford, Mark Jones, 61, of Jeromesville, struck the left rear of the Amish buggy ejecting both occupants.

The operator of the Amish buggy, Levi Shetler, 54, of Wellington was initially taken to Allen-Mercy in Oberlin, then later taken to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center and is currently in stable condition. The passenger of the Amish buggy, Jon Swartzentruber, age 25, of Homerville was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lorain County Coroner's office. The horse was also killed as a result of the collision.

Jones, the pick-up driver, was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.