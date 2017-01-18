Search for shooter in Taco Bell murder continues

Gnizak was shot at Taco Bell. Reward up to $15,000. (Source: WOIO)

Five months after Robert Gnizak, 49, was shot to death in a Taco Bell drive-thru Lorain police are still searching for the person responsible.

Gnizak was killed during an attempted robbery on Aug. 14, 2016 around 11:03 p.m. at the Taco Bell at 3671 Oberlin Ave.

According to witnesses the suspect is a black male, thin to medium build and 6' tall, police say. He was wearing yellow or tan camouflage pants and a matching shirt and baseball cap.

The Lorain Police Department and Taco Bell are offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information should call 440-204-2105.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.