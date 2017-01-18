Celebrate Winnie the Pooh Day

Jan. 18 is National Winnie the Pooh Day. Author A.A. Milne brought the adorable, honey-loving bear to life in his stories which also featured his son, Christopher Robin. National Winnie the Pooh Day commemorates Milne’s January 18, 1882, birthday.

How do you observe Winnie the Pooh Day? Snuggle up with your favorite Pooh fan, a pot of honey and take turns reading about the adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

Here are also some favorite Winnie the Pooh quotes:

“Some people care too much. I think it's called love.”

“You can't stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.”

“It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn't use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like "What about lunch?”

